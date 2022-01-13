Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172,549 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

