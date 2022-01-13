Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 21,900 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 681,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 57,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $132.23 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

