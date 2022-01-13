AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,950.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,745.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

