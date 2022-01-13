Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 7,292 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $85,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $442.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

