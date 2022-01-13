Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 63.4% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.82.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.43. 20,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,611. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average of $212.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

