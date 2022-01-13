Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.98. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant has a 1 year low of $129.55 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,078 shares of company stock worth $7,312,075. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

