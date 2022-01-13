Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 4.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,595,000 after purchasing an additional 441,212 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 757,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

