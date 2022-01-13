Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 749,984 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,984 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $760,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.73. 287,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $286.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

