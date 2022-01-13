Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Buys 47,800 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up approximately 1.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 38.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Open Text by 19.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,062. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

