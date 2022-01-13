Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 23,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Barrick Gold worth $37,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 349,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,160,605. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

