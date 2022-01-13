Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii makes up 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.80. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

