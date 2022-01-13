Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $284,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Infosys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,724,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,876,000 after buying an additional 74,532 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 428,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,663. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.