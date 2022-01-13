The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 905 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andersons stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,717. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.