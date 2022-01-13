Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $3,427,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

