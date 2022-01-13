Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Camping World comprises about 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 17.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.