Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 16,801 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lessened its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the period. Burford Capital comprises about 0.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.50% of Burford Capital worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 550,269 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 842,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of BUR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,318 shares of the company were exchanged. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.