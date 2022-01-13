Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 561.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.46. 6,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

