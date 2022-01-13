Sycale Advisors NY LLC Purchases Shares of 274,617 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition makes up 1.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 397,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 132,277 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

KVSA stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Thursday. 88,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

