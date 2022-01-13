The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 85.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 162,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

