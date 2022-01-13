Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 24,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,012. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.61, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

