Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

NET traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,157. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

