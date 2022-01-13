Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ASGN worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.71. 2,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

