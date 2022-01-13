PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.19. 10,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,592. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

