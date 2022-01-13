D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

BLK stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $880.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $920.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $903.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

