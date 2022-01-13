$20.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $20.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.31 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $17.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $82.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.47 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.80 billion to $89.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. 41,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

