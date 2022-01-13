Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,310. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

