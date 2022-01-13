D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $196,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

MO stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 149,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,023. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

