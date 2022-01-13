Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Raised by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Natera worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

