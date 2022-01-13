Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.02.

CPG stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

