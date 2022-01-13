Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

APD stock opened at $299.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.