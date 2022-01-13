NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $34,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

