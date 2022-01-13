463,847 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 463,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 1,993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,184,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,732. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

