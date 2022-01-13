SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $251.82 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

