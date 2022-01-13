Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.22. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

