Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 700,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 137,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

