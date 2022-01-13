Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 14,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.31% of Tyler Technologies worth $58,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 222.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $492.01. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

