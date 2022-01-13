Tredje AP fonden Purchases 266,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 120.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 314,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968,404. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $232.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

