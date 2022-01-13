Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

