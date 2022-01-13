-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

