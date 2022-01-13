World Asset Management Inc Has $4.99 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. 135,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,383,812. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.