World Asset Management Inc Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

TGT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.20. 53,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $245.58. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

