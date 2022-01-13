Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Wipro stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 204,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,299. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wipro by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

