Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 29,517 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,517 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

