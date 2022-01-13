Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 245,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

