Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.27. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $114,524,890 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.54. 80,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,432,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average of $321.50. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

