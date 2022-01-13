Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $128,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

