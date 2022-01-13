Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,020 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.