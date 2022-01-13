Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $260.92 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day moving average is $246.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

