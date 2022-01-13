Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $682.24 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,330 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of Moody’s worth $682,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.64.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.66. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

