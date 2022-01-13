Asset Planning Services Ltd. Buys 99 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.10. 33,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.98 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.